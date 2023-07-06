Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 India launch; pre-reservations now open

Samsung has kicked off pre-reservations for its “next generation foldable devices”, i.e., Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, in India. The foldable devices are set to launch globally on July 26 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.

Those interested to get their hands on the devices early, or at least be among the first to get them, can pre-reserve a unit starting today, July 7 on Samsung’s online store, Amazon and Flipkart. Pre-reservations will also be available across Samsung’s Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets across the country.

In a press release sent out to media today, Samsung said that consumers can pre-reserve its next generation foldable devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. These customers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 5,000 on purchase of these devices. The exact date of availability is yet to be announced, obviously.

Over the last few years, Samsung has been bringing its marquee devices like the Fold and Flip to India at the same time as global markets in a sense showing its commitment to world’s second largest smartphone market. This year’s Fold and Flip devices are set to launch globally on July 26, a bit earlier than usual. Their India launch and availability should happen alongside.

This year, Samsung is rumoured to give the Fold and Flip some significant structural and functional changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 said to get a gapless hinge design and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to get a larger cover display relative to the outgoing model. Samsung is also expected to launch a bunch of the other devices, according to leaks, including tablets and smartwatches, which is to say there would be lots to unpack. Stay tuned for more updates.

