Samsung confirms Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 to launch soon in India

Samsung has put the ongoing rumours to rest by confirming that the Galaxy S21 FE with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is coming soon to India. In an official press statement, Samsung has confirmed that it will be launching a new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone in India this month.

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with Adreno 660 GPU for graphics. Additionally, it will be equipped with 256 GB of memory which is twice the storage you get in the previous model.

To recall, Samsung launched the fan edition of Galaxy S21 in 2022 months after it launched the S21 flagship series. The smartphone was introduced at a starting price of Rs 54,999 (8GB/128GB). The top-end 8GB/256GB model of the phone was priced at Rs 58,999.

While the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 inside, the older model came with Exynos 2100 similar to other phones in the Galaxy S21 series.

The Galaxy S21 FE comes with some major upgrades over S20FE. The smartphone has an improved design, a brighter display and a faster chip. The device uses a combination of plastic, metal and glass in its making. The back panel of the phone is polycarbonate with an aluminium frame. The display is secured with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

ALSO READ l Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review: Is the sequel as good as the original?

Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inches dynamic AMOLED TX display with 120Hz refresh rate and IP68 water/dust resistance. Unlike the S20 FE, the S21 FE comes with 5G only.

To get into the details of the design and specs of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, it has a sleek and minimalist design with soft touch matte plastic back and metallic frame. There are three cameras on the back- a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide angle and another 8MP telephoto. It has a 6.4-inch Dynamic or LTPO AMOLED 1080p display with a 120HZ refresh rate, up to 1200nits brightness, and hole punch cut-out housing a 32MP selfie camera.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.