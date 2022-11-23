Samsung Black Friday Sale to start from November 24: Top offers and discounts on Galaxy Z, Galaxy S22 series smartphones and more

Samsung has finally announced the dates of the Black Friday Sale in India which will go live from November 24 till November 28. The upcoming sale will see discounts across several top Samsung smartphones including Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 and more. There will also be additional deals and offers on other Samsung devices during the Black Friday Sale.

The four-day sale will also offer price cuts on a range of devices like Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, smart TVs, tablets and many more. Samsung for the sale has collaborated with Indian bank companies like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank to offer additional cashback offers on purchases made by the bank cards of these companies and upon EMI transactions.

In case you are planning to buy a new phone or any other gadget or are simply fan of Samsung, then here are some of the top deals that you should watch out for during the upcoming Black Friday Sale. The sale will be held on company’s official website for India.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series at less than Rs 60,000: The starting price of Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones will be lowered under Rs 60,000 during the sale. The series originally starts at Rs 72,999. In an additional offer under terms and conditions, buyers can exchange their old smartphones to get additional discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable phone under Rs 60,000: Samsung originally set the starting price of Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 ranged at Rs 80,999 which goes up to Rs 1,44,999 depending on the model. However, during the Black Friday Sale that starts from tomorrow- November 24, the prices will be dropped with a starting price of Rs 67,999.

Price drop for Galaxy 5G series: Discounts will be available for Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy F23 5G setting the new offer prices ranging between Rs 31,999 to Rs 42,999.

Customers can avail these offers and additional vouchers on purchase through Samsung Shop App available on Google Play Store, Apple App Shop or walk up to their nearest electronics store.

