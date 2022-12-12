Samsung AX 46 air purifier: Monitors real-time air quality at home

Imagine an air purifier that is Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled, one-button controlled and operated by an app; plainspeak, a high-tech, futuristic home appliance that will remind you of the home setting from the two-decade old Tom Cruise-starrer Minority Report. Do not be bewildered but our reference is to Samsung’s latest air purifier, AX46, power-packed to provide clean air regardless of the environment or room air conditions. One can even check and control the operations of the air purifier on the smartphone.

There are two models in the new line-up – AX46 (our trial unit) and AX32 – that cover a wider area of up to 645 sq ft, making them a good option for master bedrooms, fitness studios, hospital rooms and other large spaces. Let us check out the finer details of this Samsung creation that may just be your best bet for a healthy indoors.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M04 launched in India with MediaTek Helio P35, 5,000 mAh battery: Check specs, price

The AX46 comes in subtle yet attractive Beige and Grey colours for Rs 32,990. It is a stylish and minimalist device with a one-button control that, the company claims, removes 99.97% nano-sized particles, ultrafine dust, bacteria and allergens. It can also destroy potentially dangerous volatile organic compounds (VOCs), including formaldehyde, effortlessly to ensure that consumers breathe pure air. The air purifier is best paired with the SmartThings app that enables the consumer to remotely control the air purifier. With this app, you can turn the air purifier on and off conveniently which saves energy.

Probing the internals, the AX46 features a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 467 cubic meters per hour. It has laser PM 1.0 sensor which senses the air quality in real time and also features a washable Pre-Filter that is designed to extract larger dust particles, an Activated Carbon Deodorisation Filter that helps removes harmful gases and a PM (particulate matter) 2.5 filter that captures up to 99.97% of ultrafine dust, viruses, and bacteria.

Also Read: Samsung’s upcoming OLED 2.0 screens to register multiple fingerprints, offer better security

The air purifier’s intelligent display monitors real-time indoor air quality and shows the air purity with its 4-colour level indicator and the particulate matter (PM) 10 dust and gas sensors. Additionally, with aesthetically hidden wheels, it can be simply pushed or pulled to any location that needs more intensive purifying like the living room during the daytime or the bedroom at night, thus providing refreshingly clean air 24X7. It has a front-sided air inlet, which means it is not necessary to move or pull it away from the wall, for cleaning or changing the filter. It could be easily done by just opening the front door.

Key takeaways: The AX46 is compact, hence does not occupy much home real estate. It is incredibly quiet, hence you can have a good night’s rest. Overall, an affordable, practical solution to eliminate airborne pollutants and unpleasant smelling air.

SPECIFICATIONS

Removes ultra-fine dust and bacteria

Laser PM 1.0 sensor

Anti-bacterial (Zinc Oxide) dust collecting filter

Instant purity check with 4-colour indicator with sensor

Ideal for rooms up to 645 sq. ft.

Estimated street price: Rs 32,990

You may also be interested in: Philips AC/3858/63, Havells Freshia AP-46, Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower