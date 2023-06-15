Samsung announces the launch of Galaxy Watch 6 with AFib notifications later this year

In an announcement made by Samsung, the company confirmed the launch of its new smartwatch, which will have support for AFib notifications. According to the reports, this lineup will include the Galaxy Watch 6. With this announcement, Samsung is all set to introduce support for tracking irregular heart rhythm notifications. It is set to be introduced in 13 markets across the globe. This will begin later this year with the launch of One UI Watch 5. Gradually, this feature, which is now in its beta phase, will be supported on the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and their variants.

This feature of Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications on the Galaxy Watch will keep up with the signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). This is a common heart condition that forms the basis of bigger issues. This is a feature that is notably offered by Fitbit products, Apple Watches, and other products of different brands. Samsung, however, is now all set to roll out its passive notification feature on the Galaxy Watch devices.

Samsung has received clearance from 13 markets across the world. This includes the U.S., South Korea, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, and the UAE. Before the feature is introduced in older products, the update will debut in the company’s new lineup of Galaxy Watches.

According to a study by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), atrial fibrillation is a very common heart disorder, also known as an arrhythmia. It accounts for about 20 to 30% of stroke cases and also significantly increases the risk of premature deaths. According to a post that was published on Apple’s support page in December 2022, one can enable the notifications through the Heart Rate app, which is available on Watch Series 1 or later for the age groups of 13 and above.

As per the blog post, the user’s heartbeat will occasionally be examined by the irregular rhythm notification feature on the Apple Watch to seek out an abnormal rhythm that could be AFib. This typically occurs while you’re still trying to get a more precise reading. The number of readings taken each day and the intervals between readings will vary depending on how busy you are.

Although AFib is a chronic illness, its duration might vary. People with AFib frequently lead active, healthy lives. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting treatment for underlying medical disorders can make your AFib better. All these have the potential to shorten the amount of time your heart is in AFib. AFib can cause heart failure or blood clots that may result in a stroke if left untreated. Early diagnosis and treatment can help avoid these consequences, and AFib can be managed with medical supervision and medication.

In the announcement made by Samsung, the company confirmed that “upcoming Galaxy Watch devices” will be the first with support for this new feature when they release “later this year.” As per the reports, the new lineup is anticipated to come with a new chipset, updated designs, and welcome back the “classic” model with a rotating bezel.