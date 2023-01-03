Samsung announces Flex Hybrid concept display that can fold and slide | CES 2023

Samsung will have good number of products to showcase at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year. The company earlier today announced new models in its monitor lineup and now the display division of the company has announced to unveil a prototype device with a display that both folds and slides.

Samsung Display is set to introduce its next-gen foldable and slidable display at CES 2023 called Flex Hybrid. It brings both folding and sliding capabilities into one. At the event, a prototype device will be shown off with foldable technology applied to the left of the screen and slidable technology applied on the right side of it.

The device using Flex Hybrid will offer two screen sizes with two different aspect ratios – a 10.5-inch display with 4:3 aspect ratio and 12.4-inch larger display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It will offer both a small tablet like experience or a large screen device suitable for watching movies or games. The company has not talked much about the specs of the display.

Samsung, at CES 2023, will also show off two17-inch slidable display prototypes which were first previewed at Intel Innovation 2022 by the company. These are meant for future laptops. The Flex Slidable Solo which extends the screen on just one side and Flex Slidable Duet which expands the display in both directions offering a screen size between 13-inch to 17.3-inch. The display measures 13-14 inches but can be expanded to 17.3 inches for bigger-screen experiences like playing games, or watching movies.

Samsung Display also has a range of displays to showcase at CES 2023. These displays are meant for self-driving cars combining a 34-inch display with a 15.6-inch display. Explaining its usability, company says that the large display can be sued for entertainment in autonomous driving mode.

