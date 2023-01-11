Samsung announces February 1 Unpacked event to launch Galaxy S23 series; promises new era of innovation

It’s official. Samsung announced today that it will hold its next global Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, days after the company’s Colombia arm leaked the information, seemingly by accident. This will be its first in-person event in three years. Though not explicitly mentioned, the Galaxy S23 series is all but confirmed to be the spotlight for the Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Samsung is promising “a new era of Galaxy innovation” adding that “the new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience.“

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event details

Samsung is holding an on-ground event —for the first time in three years — in San Francisco to launch the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The keynote will be live streamed and available to view for all online starting 10am PT (11:3PM in India) across Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and company’s YouTube channel.

We can expect Samsung to make India specific announcements on or around the same day.

The announcement comes only days after its Colombia wing leaked the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event date, presumably by accident. Today’s official launch date reveal focuses on the colour green and what appears to be a trio of cameras, possibly hinting at the Galaxy S23 series’ marquee feature set.

Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked, on February 1, 2023.



Learn more: https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1 pic.twitter.com/jllmsDvWmD — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 10, 2023

The Galaxy S23 series is all but confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor and there’s a high possibility we might get an overclocked version that Samsung seems to have already reserved from Qualcomm in this generation. The top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP main camera while retaining the Note’s classic stylus.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S23 series a week before OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 11 globally (India included). The OnePlus 11 should ideally compete with one of the S23 phones at least. Stay tuned for more updates.