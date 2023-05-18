Samsung 2023 Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV series launched in India, price starts at Rs 33,999

Samsung has launched new lineup of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV in India. The new Samsung Crystal 4K TV comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding, Video Calling, One Billion True Colors and more such features. The Calm Onboarding feature seamlessly syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

The TV will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. The price of the new TV starts at Rs 33,990. As a limited period offer, consumers can get a free SlimFit camera worth Rs 8,900 with the TV. This range comes with flagship TV features such as Built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, IoT Sensor for brightness adjustment, Video Calling with SlimFit camera and more.

Equipped with features to adress modern requirements, the new range of Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs come with Video Calling feature with SlimFit Cam. It lets users in video calling or web conferences on the TV screen with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam that can be attached to the TV.

“There is an unprecedented demand for superior in-home entertainment wherein modern Indian consumers want spectacular picture quality, immersive sound, an unparalleled gaming experience, and technologies that enable connected living with great ease. Our new Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs not only meet these requirements but also offer premium flagship features such as built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding, video calling with SlimFit Cam, Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Lite for a cinematic 3D sound experience, and much more. We are positive that this latest lineup will be loved by our consumers and will further reinforce our market leadership in the TV segment,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs is powered by Tizen OS that delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India. For gamers, there is the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features, which allow faster frame transition and low latency. The television also has multiple modes such as Smart work, Gaming, and Smart Watching, which can help users have the Connected Living experience to the fullest.

The Crystal 4K UHD TVs come with Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound Technology for immersive sound experience. Furthermore, the TV supports various smart features, multiple connectivity options, and compatibility with popular streaming services, making it an ideal centerpiece for a modern smart home.

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K UHD TV will come in multiple screen sizes ranging from 43 inch to 65 inch, with prices ranging between Rs 33,990 and Rs 71,990. The new lineup will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart & Samsung Shop.