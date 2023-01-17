Samsung 200MP HP2 camera sensor launched ahead of Unpacked 2023; likely to debut in Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung has launched ISOCELL HP2- company’s new 200-megapixel image sensor with improved pixel technology for company’s premium smartphones.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer pixels in a 1/1.3 optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras. The company says the new ISOCELL HP2 will allow consumers to enjoy higher resolutions in the latest high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps in their devices.

The HP2 features Samsung’s advanced pixel-binning technology that adds more versatility to the camera as it simulates different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels.

When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene.

The ISOCELL HP2 also features new Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology that can significantly reduce washed out pictures from brightly lit environments.

In low-lit settings, the HP2’s auto-focusing is taken to the next level with Super QPD, which allows the sensor to use all its 200-million pixels for focusing agents. The ample amount of focusing agents are grouped by four adjacent pixels to recognize both horizontal and vertical pattern changes that delivers faster and more accurate auto-focusing. Utilizing the rich pattern data along with the sheer number of reference points, the new sensor is capable of fast auto-focusing, even in a dimly lit environment.

Samsung is introducing the DSG feature for the first time in 50MP mode which applies two separate conversion values to the analog signal received at the pixel level. In addition, the Smart-ISO Pro, an HDR solution that merges different levels of ISO readouts from a single exposure, allows the camera to take 12.5MP images and 4K at 60fps video in HDR.

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 has entered mass production so there are high chances that the company could use it in the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra which is expected to launch in February.