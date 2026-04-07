Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing how people work and how people earn a living. Moreover, people are increasingly using agents to automate their work and increase AI use in their daily workflows. There are concerns of companies not sharing the benefits of AI with employees judiciously, creating wealth inequality.

Addressing the same issue in its 13-page document titled “Industrial Policy for the Intelligence,” OpenAI has proposed several policy ideas, including a four-day workweek, taxes on automated systems, and a public wealth fund to ensure the benefits of AI are shared more widely.

OpenAI proposes economic changes in the AI era

OpenAI’s policy document explained how governments and businesses could respond to the economic impact of artificial intelligence. The report argues that AI could significantly affect the job market and concentrate wealth among companies that own advanced technology. To prevent this, the company suggests new economic frameworks that distribute the gains from AI more evenly across society.

The document highlights that AI systems are becoming capable of completing tasks that once took humans weeks or months. Therefore, these reclaimed hours should be adjusted into a new system where longer, shorter shifts are prioiritised. Moreover, as automation of routine tasks is happening, employers should adjust these hours judiciously in employees’ shift schedules.

Push for a four-day workweek

One of the most notable suggestions in the report is the introduction of a shorter workweek. OpenAI recommends running pilot programs for a 32-hour, four-day workweek without reducing salaries. The idea is that productivity gains from AI tools could allow companies to maintain output levels while giving employees more free time.

According to the proposal, if these experiments prove successful, companies could eventually adopt shorter workweeks permanently. This approach aims to ensure that the productivity benefits of AI are shared with workers rather than only increasing corporate profits.

Taxing automated labour and robots

OpenAI also suggests changes to taxation as automation grows. If AI replaces human workers, income tax revenue from salaries may decline. To address this, the company proposes shifting taxes toward corporate profits, capital gains, or automated systems.

Some proposals include a “robot tax,” where companies using automated labor would contribute to public funds. The goal is to offset job losses and support social programs designed to help workers affected by automation.

Public wealth fund and stronger safety nets

Another key recommendation is the creation of a public wealth fund linked to the AI economy. Governments and technology companies could invest in AI-related industries, with the returns distributed to citizens. This would allow people to benefit directly from the economic value created by artificial intelligence.

Overall, the proposals highlight a growing debate about how governments should manage the economic effects of AI as the technology becomes more capable and widely used.