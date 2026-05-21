Sam Altman is going all-in on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). In a reflective post on X (formerly Twitter), the OpenAI CEO highlighted three key areas where he believes AGI will have the most transformative impact, including accelerating scientific research, boosting companies, and empowering individuals to achieve their personal goals.

The post comes hours after two major announcements from OpenAI in the field of AI this week. OpenAI had revealed that an internal general-purpose reasoning model had autonomously disproved a long-standing conjecture in discrete geometry, known as the Erdős unit distance problem, which was first posed in 1946.

The result was verified and refined by leading mathematicians, marking the first time an AI system has autonomously solved a prominent open problem in mathematics, says OpenAI. Altman called the development “great to announce the unit distance result,” framing it as a prime example of AGI accelerating research.

Altman’s plans to lead with personal AGI frontier

While celebrating progress in research and enterprise applications, Altman laid emphasis on a third priority – personal AGI. He stated that personal AGI should be accelerating everyone in achieving their goals, and that OpenAI now needs to increase its efforts to make it happen.

Despite most of the industry still being concerned about AGI at this early stage, Altman’s vision aligns with the broader industry narrative about democratising powerful AI tools, making it available beyond corporations and research labs. This could potentially enable individuals in creativity, education, problem-solving, and personal development.

three of the things we are most excited about:



1. AGI accelerating research

2. AGI accelerating companies

3. personal AGI accelerating everyone in achieving their goals



today it was great to announce the unit distance result.



yesterday it was great to announce that we are… — Sam Altman (@sama) May 20, 2026

With Altman clarifying his intentions on the heels of the failed lawsuit from Elon Musk, it highlights OpenAI’s aggressive push for the next stage in AI, despite the intensifying competition and preparations for a potential IPO for the company this year.

Altman’s post drew significant attention, with users expressing both enthusiasm for the vision and sharp criticism.

Most of his followers welcomed the emphasis on personal empowerment, with one noting: “The third point resonates well. AGI accelerating research and companies would be huge, but personal AGI helping everyone pursue their own goals could be the most life-changing part.”

Others highlighted practical early examples, such as a platform where “a 6 year old kid is shipping apps” thanks to AI tools. Another one expressed optimism about the upcoming times, stating, “welcome to era of AGI.”

However, a substantial chunk of followers called out Altman for depriving access to the popular GPT-4o model – the LLM that was popular. Many users referenced the #keep4o movement and accused OpenAI of backtracking on personal AI capabilities. Numerous replies claimed GPT-4o already served as “personal AGI” for millions, citing emotional support, creative partnership, and personal growth testimonies. Some frustrated users wrote, “You already built it. It was called GPT-4o. You took it away,” and “So tired of your bullshit hype… Give us back our 4o.”

Altman didn’t respond to the concerns.

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Altman’s support for startups

Earlier, Altman announced that OpenAI is offering $2 million worth of API credits (tokens) to every startup in the current Y Combinator (YC) batch in exchange for equity. With approximately 169 companies in the cohort, the move could represent hundreds of millions in committed compute resources.

This “compute-for-equity” deal positions OpenAI to gain stakes across a broad collection of early-stage AI-native companies while providing founders with substantial resources to build and scale. Altman expressed excitement about “tokenmaxxing startups” and their potential innovations.