Which age group is using ChatGPT the most and how? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, while speaking at a Sequoia Capital event, provided a detailed breakdown of the same. He said that younger generations, especially college students, are using ChatGPT in a very different way compared to older users, with many relying on the AI tool for important life decisions.

The OpenAI chief explained that different age groups have developed distinct ways of interacting with ChatGPT. According to Sam Altman, older people mainly use ChatGPT as a replacement for search engines, while users in their twenties and thirties increasingly treat it like a “life advisor.” Showing that it has become an integral part of their daily lives.

How are college students using ChatGPT?

He added that college students now use ChatGPT almost like an “operating system” for daily life. These users often connect files, save prompts, and create personalised workflows to manage studies, schedules, and decision-making. Sam Altman said many young users “don’t really make life decisions” without first consulting the chatbot.

Younger users are more adaptive to new technology

The growing use of AI among younger users has been supported by OpenAI’s own data. A 2025 company report found that more than one-third of people aged 18 to 24 in the United States use ChatGPT regularly, making college students one of the platform’s biggest user groups.

Sam Altman explained that features such as memory function allow ChatGPT to remember earlier conversations and provide more personalised responses over time. This enables younger users to seek advice on important topics like careers, relationships, academics, and personal matters using previous interactions as context.

The OpenAI CEO also compared the current AI shift to the smartphone revolution, saying younger generations are adapting to AI technology much faster than older users. He believes this trend will continue as AI tools become more advanced and integrated into everyday routines.

“Gross oversimplification, but like older people use ChatGPT as a Google replacement. Maybe people in their 20s and 30s use it as a life advisor, and then, like people in college use it as an operating system,” Altman said.

Experts raise concerns over AI dependence

While AI adoption of LLM models continues to grow, experts have expressed concerns about overdependence on chatbots for sensitive decisions. Some researchers warn that AI systems may provide inaccurate or misleading advice in high-stakes situations.

Online discussions on Reddit around Sam Altman’s comments have also been mixed. While some users praised AI tools for helping with studies and productivity, others questioned whether relying heavily on chatbots for personal guidance could become unhealthy.

Overall, India has also emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for ChatGPT. Earlier this year, Sam Altman said the country had over 100 million weekly ChatGPT users, with students forming a major part of the user base.