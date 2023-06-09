Sam Altman, PM Modi talk AI regulation

OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman on Thursday said there is a need to think about regulations around artificial intelligence in order to prevent any downsides.

Speaking at the Digital India Dialogues at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, Altman said during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two talked about the opportunities the country presents and the need to think about global regulations to ensure that some of the downsides are prevented.

With regard to investments in Indian startups, the OpenAI CEO said the company is looking to fund them and has held discussions.

Altman described his meeting with Modi as enjoyable and said that he specifically asked about India’s early and extensive adoption of ChatGPT, to which the Prime Minister provided great answers.

According to sources, Altman also met communications and IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw and minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The government’s focus during the discussion with Altman was on regulating AI, opportunities and challenges, sources said.

Altman also underlined the challenges in regulating AI, as it is constantly evolving. He also flagged deep fake and plagiarism as the two main threats. He said that deep fakes will be available in the next 1-2 years in audio and video that could wreak havoc in the world, according to sources.

In India, the government has been pushing for regulation of AI only from the prism of user harm and not hindering any innovation.

On Wednesday, while speaking at an event by Economic Times, Altman played down the risk of thousands of jobs being at risk and said there will be newer and better jobs going forward.

Altman who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and has been its CEO since 2020, said he doesn’t think current AI systems are dangerous. “GPT4 doesn’t pose an existential risk but GPT10 might be a completely different thing,” he said.