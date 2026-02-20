Sam Altman at Express Adda Today Highlights: As artificial intelligence races from labs into everyday life, it is stirring both excitement and unease. Can AI unlock new levels of creativity and opportunity? Will it make work smarter and help tackle the world’s toughest problems? Or will it displace jobs, inflate a tech bubble and raise fresh concerns about safety and control? And where does a tool like ChatGPT fit into this fast-changing landscape?

In a special Express Adda conversation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, a founder, engineer and one of the key architects of the AI revolution, sits down with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, for a candid discussion on the future of intelligence, the changing nature of work, the promise and risks of AI and the shifting balance of global technological power.

In India to participate in the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, Altman has said that the country is one of the biggest markets for the AI world. “It is amazing to be here, obviously the work happening in India and the adoption of AI is leading the world, and I can’t wait to see what goes next. This will be one of the biggest markets for AI in the world, and I think India will have a huge amount of influence… It (AI) will definitely impact the job market, but we always find new things to do, and I have no doubt we will find lots of better ones this time.”

