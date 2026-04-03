Old photos are special because they capture memories from the past. But over time, they can get damaged due to dust, sunlight, and moisture. This can make them fade, tear, or develop creases. Earlier, fixing such photos required expensive tools and a lot of effort. Now, however, with AI tools like Gemini, you can easily restore old photos in minutes without changing the original image. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to do it:

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to Gemini, or launch the Gemini app on your device.

Step 2: From the available options, choose “Create Image.”

Step 3: Click on the “+” icon and select Photos from your device.

Step 4: Choose the old image you want to upload.

Step 5: Enter your prompt in the text box and press Enter to generate the result.

Prompts to revive your old photos

Using clear and specific prompts helps Gemini better understand how you want to edit your image. Instead of vague instructions, describing exact changes like colors, background, or style improves results. Here are five effective prompts you can use to guide Gemini in making accurate and visually appealing edits to your existing images.

Prompt for colour restoration

“Restore and enhance the colors in this image. Make faded areas vibrant, correct color balance, improve contrast, and ensure natural-looking skin tones while preserving original details and textures. Avoid over-saturation and keep the image realistic.”

Prompt for repairing damage

“Please look at this scanned image. There are several white creases and a large tear in the bottom-left corner. Use your AI capabilities to fill in these gaps seamlessly by matching the surrounding textures. Remove all dust spots and small scratches from the background.”

Prompt for fixing lighting and contrast

“This photo is very dark and lacks depth. Increase the level of brightness and contrast so that your subjects are standing out against the background. The shadows should be soft, and the lighting should be balanced and warm instead of harsh and flat.”

Prompt for studio quality finish

“Enhance this image to a professional studio-quality finish. Improve lighting, sharpness, and clarity, balance exposure, smooth noise, and refine details. Add soft, even lighting with natural shadows, accurate colors, and a clean, polished look while keeping the image realistic and high-resolution.”

Prompt for DSLR finish

“Enhance this image to achieve a DSLR-quality look. Improve sharpness, depth of field, and dynamic range. Add natural background blur (bokeh), refine focus on the subject, balance exposure, and enhance colors while keeping skin tones realistic. Reduce noise and give the image a crisp, professional, high-resolution finish”.