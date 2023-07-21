Remini tops the free photography chart in India, goes viral for “AI headshots”

While India may have banned TikTok back in June 2020, in a recent turn of events, a new AI photo editing app seems to have gained popularity thanks to the banned app. This new photo editing app called “Remini” is reportedly going viral on TikTok. The app first surfaced in 2019. Last year, the app added a generative AI feature that the users on TikTok have recently discovered. With this feature, users can easily create professional headshots using their own selfies.

As per reports, there is a video on TikTok by the user @Gracesplace that shows the feature. It shows how professional headshots are created with different poses and outfits. The video has blown up on TikTok with 42.9 million views, according to a report by Tech Crunch.

According to data from app analytics company Apptopia, as more people imitated her experience, demand for the AI photo app pushed it rocketing into the No. 1 Overall spot on the U.S. App Store on July 11th, surpassing Instagram Threads just days after Meta’s well-liked new Twitter rival arrived. Remini has received more than 22 million downloads from all over the world in the last 30 days. The company says that the app had over 20 million daily active users as of yesterday. Currently, the app has topped the “free in photography” chart in India.

Users must initially choose eight to twelve images of themselves, including close-up selfies with a range of backgrounds, expressions, and face angles, before selecting their gender in order to construct the AI headshots. You’ll choose a “model” photo that exemplifies the general look and composition of the images you want created. Under the category “curriculum,” there are several possibilities for creating professional images, but there are also options for “trendy,” “travel,” “casual,” and the dubious “Korean aesthetic,” among other types.

The shots will be generated by the AI after a few minutes. When everything is finished, you can swipe left or right while looking at the results, much like how you could like or dislike potential matches on Tinder.

Similar to Lensa AI, which used user photos to produce “magic avatars” that are beautiful renditions of users’ own images, this approach is reminiscent of another AI photo app that also became popular on TikTok last year. Artists, however, expressed concern about the app after learning that it was using their work as training data. Additionally, people discovered that the AI could produce NSFW photos.

