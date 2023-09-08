scorecardresearch
Reliance Jio to build AI language models, ChatGPT-like generative apps in partnership with Nvidia

Nvidia will provide the computing power required for the efforts, while Reliance unit Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement.

Written by Reuters
Nvidia globally has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGP. (Photo credit: Bloomberg)

U.S. chip firm Nvidia and India’s Reliance on Friday said they have formed a partnership to create AI language models and generative apps for millions of telecom users of the Indian company.

Nvidia will provide the computing power required for the efforts, while Reliance unit Jio will manage and maintain the AI cloud infrastructure and oversee customer engagement, the companies said.

“Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio (telecom) customers and provide energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India,” Nvidia said.

Nvidia globally has a near-monopoly on the computing systems used to power services like ChatGPT, OpenAI’s blockbuster generative AI chatbot. The AI powering such apps is known as a large language model because it takes in a text prompt and from that writes a human-like response.

Reliance said the new AI infrastructure will speed up a range of India’s key AI projects, including chatbots, drug discovery, climate research and more.

It will also work on creating AI applications based on Indian regional languages, such as an app that can interact with farmers to provide weather information and crop prices.

Reuters on Friday exclusively reported that oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance is also considering a foray into chip manufacturing in India.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 17:35 IST

