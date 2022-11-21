Reliance Jio rolls out FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 international roaming packs: Check price, benefits, and more

Reliance Jio has launched five new international roaming (IR) packs solely for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 which is currently taking place in Qatar. All users will be able to use these plans in countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

To purchase the packs, users will need to buy them only as data packs which will come with data, SMS and voice calls. These packs can be bought through the official website of Jio or the MyJio app.

Other than this, the company has also announced that all subscribers will be charged Re 1 for incoming calls, upon surpassing the decided cap.

Speaking of which, here are the plans which have been announced by the telco:

Rs 1,599 data, SMS and voice calls: This pack will be valid for 15 days and will allow users a talk time of 150 minutes for both local calls and outgoing calls to India and incoming calls through network and WiFi.

Apart from this, users will also get 1 GB of data and 100 SMS with the pack.

Rs 1,122 data-only pack: With this pack, users will get access to 1 GB of high-speed data after which the Standard PayGo rates will increase. For validity, the plan is for 15 days.

Rs 3,999 data, SMS and voice calls: This pack comes with 250 minutes of talk time which will consist of local calls and outgoing calls to India. It also comes with an additional 250 minutes of talk time for incoming calls on the network and Wi-Fi.

As for the data pack, users will get 3 GB of data and 100 SMS with the pack. The validity of this plan will be 30 days.

Rs 6,799 data, SMS and voice calls: For this plan, users will get 500 minutes of talk time for local calls and outgoing calls to India. It will also come with an extra 500 minutes for incoming calls through the network and Wi-Fi.

For the data pack, subscribers will get access to 5Gb of data and 100 SMS. This package will also be valid for one month.

Rs 5,122 data-only pack: This pack will give its subscribers only 5 GB of data with a validity of 21 days after which Standard PayGo rates will be charged.

