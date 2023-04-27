Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in Chardham Temple premises, now available in over 3000 cities

Reliance Jio has announced the roll out of its 5G services in Chardham temple premises in Uttarakhand. This will enable all Jio 5G users from across the country visiting Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri dhams to access Jio’s True 5G network and experience high speed internet from the telco.

Jio has its 5G services already present across the state including the capital city Dehradun and the last Indian village in Uttarakhand towards the Indo-Tibet border named Mana. The company states that it is the only operator in the state, which is present in all the Chardhams, on the trek route of Shri Kedarnath Dham and at Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of 13,650 meters.

In an effort to support government’s Digital India initiative, Jio is rapidly expanding its 5G services across the country. The service is currently available in over 3000 cities and the company aims to connect the entire nation with Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

“Jio is committed to expand its 5G network soon and cover every town, tehsil and taluka of Uttarakhand by December 2023. Jio engineers in Uttarakhand are working hard in the adverse weather and tough geographies of the state to promptly deliver True 5G to every citizen, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver,” said Jio spokesperson while commenting on the launch.

ALSO READ l Everything to know about Jio’s new Plus postpaid family plans

Jio 5G works on stand-alone 5G architecture with no dependency on 4G network. The company has the largest mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands, and Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” through an advanced technology.