Reliance Jio launches True 5G in 20 more cities, now available in 277 cities

Reliance Jio is rapidly expanding its 5G reach in India. The company on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G service in 20 more cities of India. With this, Jio users in 277 cities can now avail its 5G services.

The telco has launched the 5G services across 20 cities namely Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia (Assam), Bhagalpur, Katihar (Bihar), Mormugao (Goa), Diu (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), Gandhidham (Gujarat), Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Raichur (Karnataka), Satna (Madhya Pradesh), Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji (Maharashtra), Thoubal (Manipur), Faizabad, Firozabad, and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh).

Jio claims to be the first and only operator to launch 5G services in these cities. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs. We are grateful to the State Governments and Administrators of Assam, Bihar, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”

Jio True 5G offers a Stand-alone 5G architecture with no dependency on 4G network. The company has the largest mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands, and Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” through an advanced technology.