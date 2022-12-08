Reliance Jio launches Rs 222 data add-on plan for FIFA World Cup 2022: Check eligibility, benefits, and more

Telco Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid data add-on plan worth Rs 222 to its offerings which has been curated exclusively for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This pack has been named the Football World Cup data pack. The main speciality of this plan is that it can only be used when it will be clubbed with pre-existing plans. It can be used as an additional data plan after the users exhaust the daily data limit.

Reliance Jio Rs 222 data plan:

Talking about this plan, the recharge pack comes with a validity of 30 days and will offer 50 GB of high-speed internet data. As mentioned above, it can only be clubbed with an existing plan.

Upon consuming 50 GB of data, the internet speed will automatically reduce to 64 Kbps.

The plan has especially been introduced for those football enthusiasts who will be able to live stream the match on JioCinema and other such platforms.

As usual, these plans can be bought from the official MyJio app, through the official Jio website or by simply visiting your nearest service providers.

Recently, Reliance Jio launched five international roaming (IR) packs pertaining to the event. Users situated in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will be able to make use of these plans, however, it seems that the plan is available for all users. Although there is a possibility that the company might discontinue the plan in the near future.

The company, other than this, also provides several other prepaid plans which have a validity of 28 days.

The plans are listed below:

Jio 209 plan: This plan will offer users 1 GB of daily data for a period

of 28 days.

Jio Rs 239 plan: It will provide users with 1.5 GB daily data.

Jio Rs 259 plan: Users with this plan will get calling and data benefits

with up to 1.5GB daily data.

Jio Rs 299 plan: Users will get 2 GB of data daily.

