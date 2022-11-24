Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Pune: List of cities where Jio 5G is available

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the availability of Jio True 5G in Pune offering unlimited 5G Data at upto 1 Gbps+ speeds to the citizens. Jio says that it begins beta testing of its true 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its StandAlone True 5G network.

Commenting on this announcement, Jio Spokesperson said, “Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world.

The company claims that the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network.

“What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life,” says the company.

The 5G services are available in Pune via Jio Welcome Offer offering experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds with no additional cost.

With the latest addition, Jio 5G is now available in these cities- Delhi, Varanasi, Nagpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Siliguri and Pune.

Jio claims that its 5G services are being “experienced by lakhs of users across six cities [Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai and Nathdwara” already and that users are “experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones,” and “using very high quantities of data.”

The beta trials of Jio 5G services will continue until the network coverage of a city “is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.”

ALSO READ | Jio Welcome offer starts rolling out to some users, here’s what it offers