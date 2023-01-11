Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 7 cities: Full list of eligible cities, Jio Welcome Offer, pricing and more

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its 5G services in Assam and 7 additional cities across 4 states- Karnataka (Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum), Kerala (Chertala), Telangana (Warangal, Karimnagar) and Maharashtra (Solapur). Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio announced its 5G services at its Annual General Meeting 2022. The company began the roll out with select Indian cities namely Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Jio is offering 5G on an invite-basis called the Jio Welcome offer. Those living in a 5G-enabled city and using a 5G compatible phone with a Jio SIM will receive the invite for the Jio Welcome offer. Upon receiving the invite, Jio users will get additional unlimited 5G data along with the benefits under the active recharges.

The additional unlimited 5G data will work as long as there’s a valid active base plan. The invited customers will be informed via notifications. They can also check the same on their MyJio app.

Jio has also launched a 5G data upgrade plan for users with less than Rs 239 active plan. The plan costs Rs 61 and is applicable on Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 prepaid plans. This plan has the same validity as your active plan and offers 6GB of data, post which speeds will be dropped to 64kbps.

Jio has also launched 5G services across 10 cities, namely, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. The recent rollout brings the total number of cities where Jio 5G is available to 85. The company aims for pan-India coverage by end of this year.