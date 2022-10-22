Reliance Jio launches 5G in Chennai, 5G-powered Wi-Fi service in Rajasthan

Reliance Jio is bringing its 5G services to Chennai after Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, the telco has announced. Jio users in Chennai can start using its “true 5G” on compatible devices from today, October 22. Like it is in other regions, users in Chennai, also, will need an invite from Jio to access 5G. This is because the service is currently available on trial basis for a limited number of people in select locations.

The services are being rolled out— at the time of writing— under Jio’s True 5G Welcome Offer in a bid to enable invited customers “to trial true 5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback.” Invited Jio Welcome Offer users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio true 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Jio is promising unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds to users. There are no plans and tariffs yet which is to say, Jio 5G will essentially be available on users’ existing 4G plan. The telco says it will continue to offer the beta trial until the network coverage of a city “is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer,” and that other cities will be added to the list “progressively as cities keep getting ready.”

Jio further plans to deliver 5G to “every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country by December 2023.”

Elsewhere, Reliance Jio has also started offering its 5G services through Wi-Fi hotspots in Nathdwara, Rajasthan from today under its broader goal to deliver “5G-for-all” in high footfall public locations such as educational institutes, religious places, railway stations, bus stands, commercial hubs and more.

“Today, we have powered the first true 5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara and the temple of Lord Srinath Ji,” Akash M Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio said in a statement, adding that “with this, we will power many more such locations and allow them to trial our services.”

