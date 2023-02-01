Reliance Jio launches 5G in 34 cities, now available in 225 cities

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its True 5G services in 34 additional cities. With this, Jio users in 225 cities can now experience Jio True 5G services. This makes Reliance Jio the first and only operator to launch 5G services in most of these cities. The company claims to have achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is on track to connect the entire nation with Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

The Jio Spokesperson commented, “We are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023. We are grateful to the Central and State Governments for their support in our quest to digitize the country.”

Jio True 5G offers a Stand-alone 5G architecture with no dependency on 4G network. The company has the largest mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands, and Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology.

Jio users in the 34 newly launched cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost, starting today. The cities where Jio True 5G services have been launched include Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Gaya, Ambikapur, Dhamtari, Thanesar, Yamunanagar, Chitradurga, Jalgaon, Latur, Balangir, Nalco, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Ajmer, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam, and Mathura.