Reliance Jio launches 5G in 10 more cities, now available in 236 cities

In a push to government’s Digital India vision, Reliance Jio is rapidly expanding its 5G reach across the country. The telecom giant has announced the launch of its 5G services in 10 more cities. With this, Jio users in 236 cities can now experience Jio True 5G services.

Reliance Jio claims to be the first and only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities. The company aims to connect the entire nation with Jio True 5G services by December 2023.

The Jio Spokesperson commented, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across 8 states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs. We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”

Jio True 5G offers a Stand-alone 5G architecture with no dependency on 4G network. The company has the largest mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, 26 GHz bands, and Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” through an advanced technology.

Jio users in the 10 newly launched cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost, starting today. The cities where Jio True 5G services have been launched include Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Talcher (Odisha), Patiala (Punjab), Alwar (Rajasthan), Mancherial (Telangana), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), and Roorkee (Uttarakhand). Jio recently also launched its 5G services in Haridwar.