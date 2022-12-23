Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2023 plans launched with unlimited data, voice calls: Check price, validity and other benefits

2022 is ending and Jio is back again with its year-ender plans. This time the company is offering its customers the latest Happy New year 2023 offer with two plans.

This plan is worth Rs 2,023 which will offer its users 2.5GB on a daily basis and at the same time allow users to make unlimited calls for nine months.

Other than this, users will also be able to get 23 days of unlimited validity and an extra 75 GB of data with the Rs 2,999 plan.

Here is the list of detailed plans being offered by the company for users to ring in Happy New Year:

Rs 2,023 plan: This plan will offer its customers several benefits. As for the plan, it will offer 630 GB of unlimited high-speed data which will be available to all users on a daily basis. Using this plan, users will be able to access 2.5 GB of unlimited data every day.

Upon exhaustion, Jio users will get access to unlimited data at 64Kbps, the speed will be much slower than the original data speed.

Other than this, users will also be able to make 100 SMS per day using this plan.

For subscriptions, the plan will support complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps.

For validity, this plan will be there for a time period of 252 days in nine cycles of 28 days.

Rs 2,999 plan: For this, users will be offered high-speed data of 912.5 GB which will allow users to use around 2.5 GB of data per day. After which, users will automatically get unlimited data at a speed of 64Kbps.

Apart from data, users will also get their hands on unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

In terms of validity, this plan will run for 365 days and will even offer its customers a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

For all those who might remember, this is an old plan, but several benefits have been added to it which will be added once it goes live. These benefits include 23 days of extra validity and 75 GB of extra high-speed data. All of these benefits will be provided on the exact same day of recharge as and when this campaign goes live.

