Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 500

Whether it is 4G or 5G, the struggle to choose a good and affordable recharge plan is never-ending. This will only get tougher when all the leading four telcos—Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL– will roll out their 5G plans country wide Just like when Jio entered the market and sparked a fierce war between telcos, we may once again witness similar scenes when every company will come with its own unique bundle of plans to outshine the other.

While Airtel and Jio have already launched their 5G services in select cities, Vodafone Idea and BSNL could take some more time to announce their 5G services. This means that we have some more time before we find ourselves lost and confused between the newly launched recharge plans. Until then, here is a guide to help you select the best and affordable recharge plan under Rs 500.

Note that these are prepaid recharge plans and written for UP West circle. Prices may vary.

Airtel recharge plan under Rs 500: Airtel has several plans under Rs 500 but we feel Rs 479 is the best. This plan offers unlimited STD, local and roaming calls along with 1.5GB data per day. There is a validity of 56 days. It also comes bundled with a free subscription to Hello Tunes and Wynk Music. The data speed will drop to 64Kbps post daily data quota usage. Subscriber also gets free 100 SMS a day and post this limit, it will charge Rs 1 per local and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.

Airtel also has a Rs 399 recharge plan which offers 2.5GB data per day along with free calls, 100SMS and free subscription to Disney Hotstar mobile for 3 months but the validity is only for 28 days.

Jio recharge plan under Rs 500: Reliance Jio also has many plans but if you are looking for the best, we recommend you Rs 479 plan. It offers unlimited voice call along with 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB data per day for 56 days. The total data benefit you get is Rs 84GB. Internet speed drops to 64Kbps once the daily data limit is exhausted.

There is also a Rs 419 plan that offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100SMS per day for 28 days. However, we wouldn’t recommend this plan as it comes with a very short validity period.

Vodafone Idea recharge plan under Rs 500: Vodafone has a truly unlimited plan at Rs 479 that offers unlimited calls to all networks, 100 SMS a day, and 1.5GB data per day for 84 days validity period. This plan comes with weekend data rollover and unlimited internet access between 12 midnight to 6am.

BSNL recharge plan under Rs 500: BSNL has a Rs 398 recharge plan that offers unlimited data without any capping, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day for 30 calendar days.

