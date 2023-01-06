Reliance Jio 5G now live in over 70 cities: Check if yours is on the list, eligibility, other details

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its 5G services in 4 more cities of India- Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this, the total number of Jio 5G ready cities reaches 72. With the launch, Reliance Jio has now become the first and the only operator in MP to launch 5G services across all prominent large cities of MP including the capital city, Bhopal, and Indore. Jio is also the only operator to launch 5G services in Ludhiana,

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today. Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.

Jio under its 5G Welcome Offer offers additional unlimited 5G data along with the existing benefits under the active recharges/plans. The additional unlimited 5G data works as long as you have a valid active base plan. The additional unlimited 5G data benefit will be used for your usage on 5G network and the data entitlement under your active base plan will be used for your usage on 4G network.

Jio also makes it mandatory to have an active postpaid connection or a valid active prepaid base plan of Rs 239 or higher to avail the benefit of Jio Welcome offer.

Jio launched its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi on October 4. This was followed by the 5G launch in Chennai and Nathdwara on October 22. The company has launched its True 5G services in several other parts as well. Jio True 5G is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala, and all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat with the Jio Welcome Offer. The company recently launched Jio True 5G in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhopal, Indore, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi. Jio is its 5G footprint city by city on an ongoing basis.

