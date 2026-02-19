At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), unveiled there plan to position India at the forefront of the global artificial intelligence revolution. With a strategic emphasis on national capability and widespread accessibility, Mukesh Ambani articulated a vision where India wouldn’t merely participate in the AI era — it would help define it.

Jio to invest 10 Lakh Crore!

The core thing in Ambani’s address was the announcement that RIL and its telecom arm, Jio, will invest a staggering Rs.10 lakh crore (about $110 billion) over the next seven years to build AI infrastructure and services. This long-term commitment marks one of the largest private sector investments into artificial intelligence in India’s history and signals Reliance’s intent to transition from a connectivity leader to a driver of AI innovation.

Mukesh Ambani insisted the investment was not a speculative gamble on valuations, but a deliberate, disciplined effort in “nation-building capital” aimed at fostering resilient economic value over decades. He also said that India must not “rent intelligence” from abroad but instead produce it domestically at affordable scale, much as Reliance did for mobile data a decade ago.

Three Pillars of the AI Push

To operationalize this vision, Mukesh Ambani laid out three core initiatives:

Gigawatt-scale Data Centres: RIL has already begun constructing multi-gigawatt, AI-ready data centres at Jamnagar, with the first 120 megawatts expected online by late 2026. These centres are designed to support large-scale AI training and applications.

Green Energy Advantage: Leveraging up to 10 GW of surplus green power from solar installations in Kutch and Andhra Pradesh, the group aims to sustainably power its energy-intensive computing infrastructure.

Edge Computing Network: An integrated edge compute layer tightly coupled with Jio’s connectivity will deliver low-latency, affordable AI services across urban and rural India, bringing intelligence closer to where people live and work.

Global Leadership

Mukesh Ambani reflected on why India is uniquely positioned to become a global AI powerhouse. With nearly a billion internet users, one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, and robust public digital infrastructure such as Aadhaar and UPI, India has the demographic scale and data generation capabilities critical for AI success.

He also addressed widespread concerns about AI and employment, asserting that AI would not eliminate jobs but create new high-skill opportunities, especially as the country builds its own compute capacity.