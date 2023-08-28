Reliance AGM 2023: Jio announces AI for everyone, plans to create up to 2,000MW AI-ready computing capacity

Reliance Industries held its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. The event witnessed multiple announcements including the company’s aim to take a leading role in creating India-focused AI models and solution.

Company chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed this vision during the company’s 46th Annual General Meeting, emphasising their commitment to making AI accessible to all Indians, across various sectors including citizens, businesses, and government.

“Within the RIL Group, we are rapidly augmenting our talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI, especially the recent advances in Generative AI. Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike,” said Ambani.

“India has the scale. India has the data. India has the talent. But we also need digital infrastructure in India that can handle AI’s immense computational demands. As this sector expands, we stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both Cloud and Edge locations. And we will do this while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future,” he added.

Ambani referred to AI as a crucial avenue of growth for Jio, and pledged to establish a capacity of up to 2,000 megawatts for AI-powered computing, distributed across both cloud and edge locations. These efforts will prioritise environmentally sustainable practices for a greener future.

“Over the next five years, we plan to shift most of our energy footprint in connectivity and digital services to Green Energy, which is not just eco-friendly but also lower cost. Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jiopromised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere.”

