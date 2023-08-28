Reliance AGM 2023: Jio AirFiber, Jio smart home services, Developer platform and other top Jio announcements

Reliance Industries, led by Chairman Mukesh Ambani, today at company’s 46th Annual General Meeting(AGM) made a slew of announcements. The event echoed the Jio’s vision to become a technology providing company and not being limited to a telecom service provider.

“Jio Platforms, our digital services arm, is already providing end-to-end professional and managed services for all the businesses of the RIL Group, covering diverse verticals such as Telecom, Retail, eCommerce, Manufacturing, Media, and Financial Services. These technology-enabled services allow our group businesses to streamline their operations, scale seamlessly, and harness the power of real-time data and AI, giving them a significant competitive edge in their respective markets,” company chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the event.

While the event largely focused on Reliance’s large consolidated revenues and profits, these are some of the top Jio-related announcements that Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani made at the event.

Jio AirFiber launch

One of the significant unveilings was the introduction of Jio AirFiber, an advanced fixed-wireless broadband offering. Jio AirFiber aims to address the challenges of providing last-mile connectivity through its pan-India 5G network and cutting-edge wireless technologies. This new service aims to connect up to 150,000 premises per day, effectively expanding its addressable market to over 200 million homes and premises in the next three years.

Jio Smart Home Services

Jio at the AGM also introduced Jio Smart Home services – a suite of offerings to enhance convenience, security, and entertainment within households. These services leverage utilise Jio’s extensive broadband infrastructure to provide seamless Wi-Fi coverage, secure home automation, integrated entertainment, and more.

“Jio Smart Home is anchored by our robust and extensive home broadband offerings. Our extensive JioFiber service already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. And now, with JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to over 200 million homes and other premises,” said the chairman.

Jio Bharat 4G phone

Jio recently launched the Jio Bharat- a 4G-enabled phone with a range of features, including access to streaming content, music streaming, a digital camera, FM radio, and UPI payments. Priced at s 999, Jio Bharat is designed to drive 2G from India.

Jio True5G Developer Platform

Reliance Jio’s AGM also unveiled the Jio True5G Developer Platform, a comprehensive ecosystem combining 5G network capabilities, edge computing, and various applications and services. It gives enterprises the control and options to activate network slices on demand, deploy applications on Jio’s multi-access Edge-compute locations, and access a diverse ecosystem of partner applications – all within a single platform.

Jio True5G Developer Platform enables secure, quick deployment of 5G Edge compute and low-latency applications, enabling faster autonomous decisions, immersive experiences, and real-time Edge AI.

AI promise

Mukesh Ambani emphasised the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping industries, economies, and daily life. The company aims to harness AI for innovation and growth, pledging to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity to support the demands of AI applications. This initiative aligns with India’s potential to lead in AI development due to its scale, data, and talent pool.