Reliance AGM 2023: Jio AirFiber announced, to be available from September 19

Jio AiRFiber it company’s fixed-broadband service that will complement its 5G service. To use the device, you will have to plug it in and turn it on to create your personal Wi-Fi hotspot.

Written by Priya Pathak
Updated:
Reliance Industries today held its 46th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. The company at the event announced that its Jio AirFiber will arrive on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19. To recall, Jio announced the AirFiber last year at its 45th Annual General Meeting.

“Our 5G services are on track to cover the entire country by December this year. Nearly 85% of the total 5G cells operational in India are in Jio’s network. Per user data consumption has surged, with average consuming over 25 GB every month. We will have nearly 1 million 5G cells operational in our network by December,” said Mukesh Ambani.

Jio AirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. It lets you create your own personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home and access the “ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G.”

Developing

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 14:36 IST

