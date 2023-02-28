Redmi tries to steal Realme’s thunder, announces 300W fast charging ahead of Realme GT 3 240W MWC launch

Xiaomi offshoot Redmi has announced 300W fast charging solution. The announcement timeline seems a bit strategically put, just hours ahead of Realme’s GT 3 240W global launch event at MWC 2023. Redmi has previously released a phone called the Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition— in China— with support for 210W fast charging. The 300W fast charging tech seems like a follow-up to that, and a step-up over Realme’s 240W figure, though Redmi doesn’t seem to have a commercial device ready just yet.

Redmi has put up a post on China’s popular social media website Weibo teasing its 300W fast charging tech going on to claim the said solution can top the phone in about 5 minutes (Realme GT 3 240W is claimed to do that in around 10 minutes).

The device used for reference was a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition with a 4,100mAh battery (as against the original which ships with a slightly bigger 4,300mAh). A 50 percent charge was achieved in 2 minutes and 11 seconds while a full charge took slightly less than 5 minutes. Peak speed was mostly 290W, not 300W, possibly a measure to keep battery temperature and health in check.

The charger is said to use GaN technology with over 50 safety protections-built in. As for commercial availability, we’re yet to get any concrete information on that from Redmi.

Elsewhere, Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging at MWC 2023 later today. This is the global variant of the Realme GT Neo 5, launched recently in China. The phone in question has a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.