Redmi tries to steal Realme’s thunder, announces 300W fast charging ahead of Realme GT 3 240W MWC launch

Redmi has previously released a phone called the Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition with support for 210W fast charging.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Redmi 300W fast charging
The tech can charge the phone in around 10 minutes, Redmi claims.

Xiaomi offshoot Redmi has announced 300W fast charging solution. The announcement timeline seems a bit strategically put, just hours ahead of Realme’s GT 3 240W global launch event at MWC 2023. Redmi has previously released a phone called the Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition— in China— with support for 210W fast charging. The 300W fast charging tech seems like a follow-up to that, and a step-up over Realme’s 240W figure, though Redmi doesn’t seem to have a commercial device ready just yet.      

Redmi has put up a post on China’s popular social media website Weibo teasing its 300W fast charging tech going on to claim the said solution can top the phone in about 5 minutes (Realme GT 3 240W is claimed to do that in around 10 minutes).

The device used for reference was a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery edition with a 4,100mAh battery (as against the original which ships with a slightly bigger 4,300mAh). A 50 percent charge was achieved in 2 minutes and 11 seconds while a full charge took slightly less than 5 minutes. Peak speed was mostly 290W, not 300W, possibly a measure to keep battery temperature and health in check.  

The charger is said to use GaN technology with over 50 safety protections-built in. As for commercial availability, we’re yet to get any concrete information on that from Redmi.

Elsewhere, Realme is set to launch the Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging at MWC 2023 later today. This is the global variant of the Realme GT Neo 5, launched recently in China. The phone in question has a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.  

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 14:09 IST