Redmi Smart Fire TV with Fire OS 7, metallic bezel-less design to launch in India on March 14

Redmi Smart Fire TV has been confirmed to launch in India on March 14, 2023. As the name suggests, this is a smart TV based on Amazon’s Fire OS— version 7— software, which is a first for a Xiaomi/Redmi TV. Fire OS-powered smart TVs, themselves, are a niche product category in India which makes the upcoming Redmi Smart Fire TV quite interesting.

Xiaomi has naturally started teasing the specs, features, and design of the Redmi Smart Fire TV in advance touting a metallic bezel-less screen and immersive audio experience. The remote, too, is different from what you get on other Xiaomi and Redmi TVs and falls closer in line with the Alexa remote that you get with Amazon’s Fire TV devices. The Redmi Smart Fire TV will be based on Fire OS 7 which is likely to be the only interface available on this TV. This means no PatchWall or Android TV.

Redmi Smart Fire TV will support Airplay and Miracast casting tech as well as Dual-Band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi hasn’t shared granular specs such as the screen size and speaker setup at the time of writing but we can expect it to reveal more details in the coming days leading into launch.

Reinvent your smart tv experience with the all-new #RedmiSmartFireTV.



Watching your favorite entertainment shows will now be fiery than ever!



Launch on 14.03.2023, 12PM

Know more: https://t.co/qNUCPqnIv5#FireUp pic.twitter.com/iz5g7O2lNl — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) March 3, 2023

Redmi Smart Fire TV launch is coming hot on the heels of Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launch which competes directly with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The Redmi Smart Fire TV will be sold on Amazon, obviously, and also Xiaomi’s mi.com. Xiaomi is celebrating 5-years of its smart TVs in India this year. Watch this space for more.