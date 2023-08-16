Redmi Pad SE launched; metal body with quad speakers, 8000mAh battery and more for less than Rs 20,000

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad SE, an affordable Android tablet with all-metal unbody design and 8,000mAh battery, at a price of less than Rs 20,000. There are other niceties, too, including a 90Hz panel and quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos natively. The tablet is launching globally starting with select markets in Europe.

The Redmi Pad SE has a design inspired by the Redmi Note 12 series, Xiaomi says. The body of this tablet is made entirely out of metal. It is sleek weighing in at just about 478g. It will come in three finishes— Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green. Flip over to the front and you get a 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1200p resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The tablet has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and peak brightness of 400nits.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad SE has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13. Powering the package is an 8,000mAh battery, though charging caps out at 10W. There is USB Type-C for charging and data syncing.

The Redmi Pad SE supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi. It has an 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You do get a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Res audio support, too. There is no physical fingerprint reader, only face unlock for biometric authentication.

Redmi Pad SE will be available in three configurations— 4GB/128GB for EUR 199 (roughly Rs 18,100), 6GB/128GB for EUR 229 (roughly Rs 20,850) and 8GB/128GB for EUR 249 (roughly Rs 22,700). There is no word on if and when Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Pad SE to India at the time of writing.

