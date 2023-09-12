Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in September with Dimensity 7200 Ultra, 200MP camera and more: Details

Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in September. It is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra. The key features came to light after Redmi teased the Note 13 Pro via its official handle on the Chinese social media app Weibo. It will succeed the current Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12+.

As per Weibo teasers, the phone will feature a 200 MP camera using a Samsung ISOCELL sensor. It says that the partnership with MediaTek and Samsung aims to deliver superior image quality and digital zoom capabilities. While the ISOCELL HP3 sensor is the same as the one in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the new 4nm chipset will enhance image processing for better results.

Redmi Note 13 Pro, Pro+ key specs

Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were also spotted recently at TENAA with model numbers – 2312DRA50C and 2312DRA50C, respectively. The listing reveals that both will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display and 5G support. The Pro+ could offer up to 18GB of RAM, while the Pro may have up to 16 GB.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will house a 5,020mAh battery, while the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is going to feature a 4,880mAh battery.

Redmi Note 13 Pro, Pro+ launch date

Chinese consumer-tech giant hasn’t shared the exact launch date but teased it’s happening this month, “See you this month,” reads the translation of the footer that is originally in Chinese. With that being said, we are anticipating two phones from Redmi Note 13 lineup – a standard Redmi Note 13 Pro, and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

