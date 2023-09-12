scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in September with Dimensity 7200 Ultra, 200MP camera and more: Details

Xiaomi via Weibo has teased that the Redmi Note 13 Pro series is coming with 200MP camera, Dimensity 7200 Ultra and is likely to launch this September.

Written by Abhinav Anand
Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in September with Dimensity 7200 Ultra, 200MP camera and more Details
Xiaomi via Weibo has teased that the Redmi Note 13 Pro series is coming with 200MP camera, Dimensity 7200 Ultra and is likely to launch this September

Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in September. It is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra. The key features came to light after Redmi teased the Note 13 Pro via its official handle on the Chinese social media app Weibo. It will succeed the current Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12+. 

As per Weibo teasers, the phone will feature a 200 MP camera using a Samsung ISOCELL sensor. It says that the partnership with MediaTek and Samsung aims to deliver superior image quality and digital zoom capabilities. While the ISOCELL HP3 sensor is the same as the one in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the new 4nm chipset will enhance image processing for better results.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series debut at Apple event ‘Wonderlust’ today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

Also Read

Redmi Note 13 Pro, Pro+ key specs

Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were also spotted recently at TENAA with model numbers – 2312DRA50C and 2312DRA50C, respectively. The listing reveals that both will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display and 5G support. The Pro+ could offer up to 18GB of RAM, while the Pro may have up to 16 GB. 

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will house a 5,020mAh battery, while the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is going to feature a 4,880mAh battery.

Also Read | iPhone 15 launch: Top 3 Indian cities where iPhones are most popular among buyers

Redmi Note 13 Pro, Pro+ launch date

Chinese consumer-tech giant hasn’t shared the exact launch date but teased it’s happening this month, “See you this month,” reads the translation of the footer that is originally in Chinese. With that being said, we are anticipating two phones from Redmi Note 13 lineup – a standard Redmi Note 13 Pro, and a Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook.

More Stories on
technology news
Xiaomi

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 15:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS