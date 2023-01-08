Redmi Note 12 Versus Redmi Note 12 Pro Versus Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: Every difference that you wanted to know

We take a look at each of these phones individually to find how the Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro Plus stack up against each other

Redmi Note 12 5G series

Redmi Note 12 5G series has officially been launched in India. There are three models, for now: the standard Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus are virtually the same phones with the major differences coming by way of camera setup and battery charging stats. The Note 12 is your entry-point into the Redmi Note 12 5G series universe. Also Read | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G review: Return of the value champ? Here we take a look at each of these phones individually to find how the Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro Plus stack up against each other: Design: The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the most premium of the lot with glass back and metallic camera housing. It is also the densest at 8.9mm and 208.4g. The Redmi Note 12 Pro essentially has the same styling (though it’s getting its own signature stardust purple colour option). Its dimensions are virtually identical to the Redmi Note 12’s (187g and 7.98mm). All the three phones are IP53 rated and have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is the most premium of the lot with glass back and metallic camera housing. It is also the densest at 8.9mm and 208.4g. The Redmi Note 12 Pro essentially has the same styling (though it’s getting its own signature stardust purple colour option). Its dimensions are virtually identical to the Redmi Note 12’s (187g and 7.98mm). All the three phones are IP53 rated and have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Display: All the three phones have a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate but only the Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro support Dolby Vision playback. The Pro Plus model comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the standard Redmi Note 12 has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Note 12’s screen can get the brightest (at up to 1200nits versus 900nits) though it has chunkier bezels.

All the three phones have a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate but only the Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro support Dolby Vision playback. The Pro Plus model comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 while the standard Redmi Note 12 has Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Note 12’s screen can get the brightest (at up to 1200nits versus 900nits) though it has chunkier bezels. Processor: The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The Note 12 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The Note 12 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. RAM, Storage: The Note 12 Pro Plus comes in two configurations: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. The Note 12 Pro comes in three: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. Both phones do not support expandable storage. The Note 12 comes in two configurations: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB with support for up to 1TB expandable storage via hybrid micro-SD card slot.

The Note 12 Pro Plus comes in two configurations: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. The Note 12 Pro comes in three: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. Both phones do not support expandable storage. The Note 12 comes in two configurations: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB with support for up to 1TB expandable storage via hybrid micro-SD card slot. Cooling: The Redmi Note 12 Pro has vapour chamber cooling while the Note 12 Pro has a 12-layer graphite sheet. The Note 12 has dual graphite sheet.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro has vapour chamber cooling while the Note 12 Pro has a 12-layer graphite sheet. The Note 12 has dual graphite sheet. Speakers, haptics: The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro have dual speakers and X-axis vibration motor. The Note 12 has a mono speaker out. The vibration motor type hasn’t been mentioned.

The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro have dual speakers and X-axis vibration motor. The Note 12 has a mono speaker out. The vibration motor type hasn’t been mentioned. Rear camera setup: The Note 12 pro Plus has a 200MP main camera with OIS while the Note 12 Pro has a 50MP main camera with OIS. The standard Note 12 has a 48MP main camera. All the three phones have secondary 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus can record at up to 4K@30fps. The Note 12 tops out at 1080p@30fps.

The Note 12 pro Plus has a 200MP main camera with OIS while the Note 12 Pro has a 50MP main camera with OIS. The standard Note 12 has a 48MP main camera. All the three phones have secondary 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus can record at up to 4K@30fps. The Note 12 tops out at 1080p@30fps. Front camera: The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro have a 16MP front camera while the Note 12 has a 13MP selfie shooter.

The Note 12 Pro Plus and Note 12 Pro have a 16MP front camera while the Note 12 has a 13MP selfie shooter. Battery, charging: The Note 12 Pro Plus comes with a 4,980mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 come with a 5,000mAh battery but while the former gets 67W fast charging, the latter tops out at 33W.

The Note 12 Pro Plus comes with a 4,980mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The Note 12 Pro and Note 12 come with a 5,000mAh battery but while the former gets 67W fast charging, the latter tops out at 33W. Prices in India: Redmi Note 12 5G price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has been launched in three memory configurations: 6GB/128GB for Rs 24,999, 8GB/128GB for Rs 26,999, and 8GB/256GB for Rs 27,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost Rs 32,999. Also Read Tech for a cause: There are apps that combine tech with social good to make the world a better place Social media: How it started, how it’s going Google to bump up free cloud storage from 15GB to 1TB for these individuals: Check benefits, eligibility, and more Xiaomi plans to launch flagship Redmi phone above Rs 30,000 in 2023; Redmi Note S, T series dropped to streamline portfolio

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram