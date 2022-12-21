Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus India launch on January 5: Full details

Xiaomi spin-off Redmi is gearing to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India on January 5. The line-up spawns four models in China— Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus have already been confirmed for India launch and now, the Redmi Note 12 has also been confirmed to launch in India alongside. There is still no word on the Explorer Edition.

Redmi Note 12 will naturally be the most affordable member of the Redmi Note 12 series. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be the most premium, likewise. Ahead of launch, Redmi has created a dedicated product website for the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series phones teasing features like 5G support and optically stabilised cameras on the Pro and Pro Plus models. The phones are also all set to come with AMOLED screens with fast refresh rate.

Since the Redmi Note 12 is already a go in China, we have some idea of what to expect from the phone that is coming soon to India. Redmi Note 12 in China comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main and 2MP depth camera while on the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Redmi Note 12 price in China starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,700) for 4GB/128GB going up to CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for 8GB/256GB.

Xiaomi has previously confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 series phones will come without any ad-based monetisation in India which is to say that their pricing could end up being more realistic and closer to, or even a bit higher than their Chiba pricing. Watch this space for more.

