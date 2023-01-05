Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with 200MP OIS camera launched in India; Note 12 Pro tags along with 67W fast charging

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus smartphones in India. The relatively entry-level Redmi Note 12 was also launched alongside. All the three Redmi Note 12 series phones pack high refresh rate AMOLED displays and support 5G connectivity right out of the gate.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is naturally the most premium of the lot, its ticket to fame being its high-res 200MP rear OIS (optical image stabilisation) camera. You also get whopping 120W fast charging in this phone. The Note 12 Pro is virtually the same phone with a slightly watered down (but still pretty high-end) 50MP OIS rear camera and 67W fast charging.

Also Read | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus first look, impressions: New year, new start

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus are Xiaomi’s answer to Realme’s 10 Pro line-up of phones, that includes the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 Pro India prices, availability

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 32,999.

Redmi Note 12 Pro will come in three memory configurations: 6GB/128GB for Rs 24,999, 8GB/128GB for Rs 26,999, and 8GB/256GB for Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi will offer Rs 3,000 instant cashback for purchases made using ICICI Bank cards and on EMI transactions while existing Xiaomi/Redmi users will be eligible to get additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Both phones will go on sale in India starting from January 11 (12 noon) across Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home, and retail stores.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus specs, features

The Note 12 Pro Plus has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision playback. The 10-bit panel can top 900nits only though. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates. Running the show is a 4,980mAh battery with 120W fast charjing support. Xiaomi claims the bundled charger can top the phone from 0-100% in 19 minutes.

For photography, the Note 12 Pro Plus has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of a 200MP main (Samsung HPX sensor) behind an f/1.65 aperture lens with OIS, 8MP ultra wide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a glass back and comes in three colours. The phone is also IP53 certified.

Redmi Note 12 Pro specs, features

The Note 12 Pro, as we mentioned earlier, is basically the same phone as the Note 12 Pro Plus but it comes with a 50MP main camera (Sony IMX 766 sensor) and 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charjing. Rest of the specs and design scheme remain the same.

Also Read | Realme 10 Pro Plus review: Almost a masterpiece