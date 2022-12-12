Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G with 200MP camera to launch in India on January 5: Details

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G with a 200MP main camera will be launched in India on January 5, 2023. The announcement comes only days after Xiaomi confirmed the India launch of the phone in an open letter, simultaneously also revealing a few extra details about product strategy.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus may be joined by other models though Xiaomi is looking to keep the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series relatively leaner compared to say the Redmi Note 11 line-up. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will also not be subsidised on the back of any ad-based monetisation, Xiaomi has confirmed, meaning its interface could be much cleaner and its pricing a bit more realistic.

Speaking of specs, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sold in China comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 processor under the hood. For photography, you get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 200MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Greatest ever 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 on a smartphone camera = #RedmiNote12 Pro+ 5G! 🎉



This 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐌𝐏 camera on the #SuperNote is the only camera you'll ever need. 😉



P.S. Your 𝟏𝟐:𝟏𝟐 wish is about to come true on 05.01.2023!🤩



Stay tuned: https://t.co/bSN7VljgxA pic.twitter.com/u6wN6jN8M9 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 12, 2022

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) for 8GB/256GB going up to CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300) for 12GB/256GB. Stay tuned for more details.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus India launch; says Redmi Note 12 series to come with two big changes