Redmi Note 12 Pro gets new 4G model in select markets with Snapdragon 732G processor: Details

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Pro in Indonesia. Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP camera. Like the previous version of Redmi Note 12 Pro, this phone also has a battery of 5,000mAh capacity and comes with a 67W turbo charger.

The phone has a 6.67-inch Dolby Vision OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Talking about the design of Redmi Note 12 Pro, the phone comes with dual-glass and has a flat Gorilla Glass 5 protecting its display and another flat glass on the back.

The glossy panels are balanced out with a matte frame that’s made of thick plastic and weighs 187g. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is IP53-rated which means that the phone is dust resistant and light splash resistant but it doesn’t make the phone waterproof.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in three colours: Sky Blue, Polar White and Midnight Black and three variants: 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

While the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is equipped with the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and runs on Android 12-based MIUI 14.

This budget phone by Redmi may be a good buy for those who are looking forward to some high-end specs at an affordable price.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is available for sale in Indonesia and can be purchased online and offline.