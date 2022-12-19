Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on January 5 alongside Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, Xiaomi confirms

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 5 alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi confirmed today. Teasers simultaneously going live on social media highlight some of the phone’s marquee features including the optically stabilised 50MP primary rear camera. Xiaomi in fact is going so far as to claim that the Redmi Note 12 Pro’s “Super OIS” will be a “segment-first.” The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus on the other hand will come with a 200MP OIS main camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus are already a go in China for some time so we have some idea about what to expect. Both the phones come with a 6.67-inch flat OLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus, both, can playback Dolby Vision content. Under the hood, both phones come with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 processor and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus gets you 120W fast charging, the Redmi Note 12 Pro tops out at 67W.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, as we mentioned before, has a 200MP primary camera sensor with optically stabilised lens. Redmi Note 12 Pro swaps this with a 50MP main sensor, also, behind an optically stabilised lens. There are two more cameras – 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, you get a 16MP camera in both the phones.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) for 8GB/256GB and goes up to CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,300) for 12GB/256GB. Redmi Note 12 Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,300) for 6GB/128GB, CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,500) for 8GB/128GB, CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 22,800) for 8GB/256GB, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000) for 12GB/256GB.

Xiaomi recently announced that it is going to drop its ad-based monetisation strategy for Redmi Note 12 series after customer feedback which is to say these phones won’t be subsided like before and their India pricing would be more realistic, possibly closer to or even a bit higher than what they cost in China. Stay tuned for more.

