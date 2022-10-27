Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition to come with 210W fast charging support, says company

The Redmi Note 12 series is going to launch today in China. The upcoming series is said to have three phones- Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Now hours aways from the launch, the company has itself announced that Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition will support 210W fast charging.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition is said to come with a 4300mAh battery and the fast-charging support is expected to fully charge the phone in ten minutes.

Other leaks and rumours have it that the Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition could feature a 6.7-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Furthermore, the phone is said to come with a 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. On the front Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition could come with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has confirmed a few specs of the new Redmi 12 Pro models including a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Redmi Note 12 Pro models will be offered in Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue (translated) colour options.

Ahead of the launch, a datasheet of Redmi 12 series has surfaced online confirming some of the specs rumoured in the past. The datasheet is in agreement with the company’s announcement of 210W fast charging support for Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition. The other two models are said to come with 67W and 120W fast charging support. All the models are expected to come with the same 6.67-inch OLED displays. All the three phones are expected to come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage.

