Redmi Note 12 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 17,999: Check full details

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 12 budget 5G phone in India today alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. This is essentially your entry-point into the Redmi Note 12 series. Like almost every Redmi Note phone that you can think of, the Note 12 also brings some noteworthy specs including a high-refresh rate AMOLED display and 5G at fairly aggressive prices.

The design scheme is being shared between all the three new Redmi Note phones this year. The display specs, too, are virtually the same. Unlike the Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus which come with a MediaTek chip, the Note 12 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. Software is MIUI 13, still based on Android 12.

Redmi Note 12 5G India price, availability details

Redmi Note 12 price in India starts at Rs 17,999 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 19,999.

Xiaomi will offer Rs 1,500 instant cashback for purchases made using ICICI Bank cards and on EMI transactions while existing Xiaomi/Redmi users will be eligible to get additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

The phone will go on sale in India starting from January 11 (12 noon) across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, and retail stores.

Redmi Note 12 5G specs, features

The Note 12 has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1200nits. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates. Running the show is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charjing support.

For photography, the Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of a 48MP main, 8MP ultra wide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12 has a glass back and comes in three colours. The phone is also IP53 certified.

