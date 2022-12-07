Redmi Note 12 5G series India launch confirmed; here’s everything to know

Redmi Note 12 5G series is coming soon to India, Xiaomi spin-off Redmi announced today. Interestingly, the announcement is coming just a day before rival Realme is set to launch its competing phones, the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus in the Indian market. Redmi hasn’t given any timeline or even the exact Redmi Note 12 5G series models that are coming to India at the time of writing.

The Redmi Note 12 5G spawns as many as four models in China with prices starting as low as Rs 13,500. These are the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, and Note 12 Explorer Edition.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition is naturally the most premium of the lot with a 200MP main camera and 210W fast charging. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is virtually identical to the Explorer Edition with the only difference being that it has slower 120W charging. Redmi Note 12 Pro is same as the Note 12 Pro Plus but, with a 50MP main camera and 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 12 is the most affordable of the lot. All the four phones support 5G connectivity.

Speaking of core specs, all the three phones have the same display, i.e., a 6.67-inch OLED with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, and Note 12 Explorer Edition are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chip. Redmi Note 12 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus were launched under Xiaomi branding in India as Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. So, there’s a slight chance the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus may follow the same route and be launched under a different name and branding. We’ll see. Stay tuned for more.

