Redmi Note 12 5G gets new Sunrise Gold variant in India after Redmi 12 5G launch

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 12 5G in all-new Sunrise Gold colour variant in India hot on the heels of launching the Redmi 12 5G and 4G models in the country. With the launch of the Sunrise Gold variant, the Redmi Note 12 5G will be now available in a choice of four colours, the others being Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue.

Xiaomi had revised the price of the Redmi Note 12 5G in India in June. A new 8GB/256GB model was added to the line-up in March. The phone was originally launched in January. The Redmi Note 2 5G comes in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB memory configurations for Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999, and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 12 5G specs, features

Spec-wise, the Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates. Powering the Redmi Note 12 5G is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, it has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera.

A 4G version of the Redmi Note 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset starts at Rs 13,999.

