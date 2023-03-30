Redmi Note 12 5G gets new 8GB, 256GB model in India; available starting April 6 for Rs 21,999

Redmi Note 12 5G is getting a new 8GB/256GB model in India. Xiaomi made the announcement during today’s Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C launch keynote. The 8GB/256GB Redmi Note 12 5G will set buyers back by Rs 21,999. General availability is pegged for April 6.

The Note 12 5G was launched in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB memory variants in India. The former sells for Rs 17,999, the latter for Rs 19,999.

Spec-wise, the Redmi Note 12 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1200nits, Xiaomi says. You get a hole punch cut-out at the centre and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor. Running the show is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The phone is guaranteed to get 2 years of major OS and 4 years of security updates. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the Note 12 5G has a triple camera setup on the rear which is a combination of a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 12 5G has a plastic back and comes in three colours. The phone is also IP53 certified.

In related news, Xiaomi has launched the 4G variant of the Redmi Note 12 in India. The Redmi Note 12 4G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 12 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999.