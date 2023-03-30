Redmi Note 12 4G versus Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55: Every difference you wanted to know | Buyer’s Guide

Redmi Note 12 4G has officially arrived in India as the most affordable Redmi Note 12 series phone. The phone in question is being billed as the world’s first phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 processor, a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 680. There are other niceties, too, including a fast 120Hz AMOLED screen and 50MP triple camera setup.

The Note 12 4G will take on phones like the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G and Realme C55. Here we stack the three phones to see how the Redmi Note 12 compares to the F14 and C55.

Display: The Redmi Note 12 4G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1200nits, Xiaomi says. the Galaxy F14 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p PLS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme C55 has a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout with “mini capsule” at the centre.

Processor: The Redmi Note 12 4G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685. The Realme C55 has MediaTek’s Helio G99. The F14 5G comes with Samsung’s Exynos 1330.

Software: The Galaxy F14 5G runs One UI 5.0 software based on Android 13 with a guarantee of 2 major OS and up to 4 years of security updates. Realme C55 runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Redmi 12C comes with Android 12-based MIUI 13. Redmi Note 12 runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Cameras: The Redmi Note 12 4G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy F14 5G has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main and 2MP depth sensor. The Realme C55 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter for selfies.

Battery, charging: The F14 5G has a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The Realme C55 has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 4G also has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Prices in India: Redmi Note 12 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for 6GB/64GB. The 6GB/128GB model will sell for Rs 16,999. The Galaxy F14 5G starts at Rs 14,490 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 15,990. Realme has launched the C55 in three configurations. A version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for Rs 10,999, 6GB/64GB for Rs 11,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 13,999.