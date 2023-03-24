Redmi Note 12 4G launched globally with Snapdragon 685, 33W fast charging; coming to India on March 30

Redmi Note 12 4G has officially been launched globally alongside the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G. An interesting thing to “note” is that the Note 12 4G is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685, an overclocked version of the SD680. The Redmi Note 12 4G is— also— headed to India with launch set for March 30.

The Note 12 4G has a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. The panel can peak 1200nits, Xiaomi says, and supports a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone has a flat-edged design that’s about 183.5g in weight and 7.85mm in thickness. Xiaomi is offering a choice of three colours— onyx gray, ice blue, and mint green. The Note 12 4G is IP53 rated. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 685 processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage which is further expandable by up to 1TB using micro-SD. Running the show is MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 4G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main (Samsung JN1, f/1.8) wide, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 12 4G comes in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB trims with pricing to start at roughly about $180 (about Rs 15,000) globally. The same phone is expected to launch in India on March 30. Stay tuned for more updates.